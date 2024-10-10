Open Menu

Second By-poll On Village, Neighbourhood Councils' Seats Postponed In Khyber

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Second by-poll on village, neighbourhood councils' seats postponed in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the 2nd by-poll on village and neighbourhood councils in district Khyber scheduled for October 20 on the request of the provincial government.

A notification issued here by the provincial election commissioner said that the KP government has requested the postponement of the polls due to precarious law and order situation in the areas of Constituencies in district Khyber.

It said that the elections have been postponed till the normalization of law and order situation in the areas of VC Mada Khel and VC Machine Dhand (Samand Killi).

APP/adi

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Election Commission Of Pakistan October Government

Recent Stories

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

1 hour ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

3 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

4 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

5 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

5 hours ago
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

9 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

22 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

22 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan