Second By-poll On Village, Neighbourhood Councils' Seats Postponed In Khyber
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the 2nd by-poll on village and neighbourhood councils in district Khyber scheduled for October 20 on the request of the provincial government.
A notification issued here by the provincial election commissioner said that the KP government has requested the postponement of the polls due to precarious law and order situation in the areas of Constituencies in district Khyber.
It said that the elections have been postponed till the normalization of law and order situation in the areas of VC Mada Khel and VC Machine Dhand (Samand Killi).
APP/adi
