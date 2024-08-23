Second Case Of Mpox Virus Infection Detected In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Within a gap around one week, another case of Mpox virus infection has been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Nowshera district.
According Director Public Health, Dr. Irshad Roghani, the infected person is 47 years old and belongs to Nowshera district.
The first case of mpox virus in KP during current year was conformed on August 15, 2014 at Mardan district.
In a video message shared here on Friday, Dr. Roghani said the infected person was detected at Peshawar airport on Thursday morning during screening of passengers coming from Gulf in an Air Arabia flight.
The screening team shifted the suspected patient to Police Hospital Peshawar for further examination and isolation.
After obtaining travel history of the patient, his blood tests were sent to Public Health Reference Laboratory of Khyber Medical University (KMU) which confirmed infection of mpox on Friday, said Director Public Health.
For genetic sequencing of mpox variant, blood sample has been sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad and finding will be shared with stakeholders including media, he added.
Dr. Roghani appreciated surveillance team over timely detection of case and isolation of patient from airport to prevent spread of the disease.
The patient is admitted at Police Hospital at isolation ward and is in good condition, he added.
Dr. Roghani said the infected patient worked as wielder and he used to live in an apartment shared by around seven persons.
The patients also shared that such symptoms were also visible in another person who lived with him in the same apartment.
On August 11, he felt fever and appearance of lesions on skin which kept on increasing. As he arrived at Peshawar, he was isolated and tested for mpox infection, Dr. Roghani continued.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 minutes ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry3 minutes ago
-
Minister visits Women's Enclave3 minutes ago
-
PML-N ensured stability through economic policies: Afnan3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt fixes Rs.1 crore ‘head money’ for high-value target dacoits3 minutes ago
-
CM commends police on consigning dacoit Bashir Shar to hell3 minutes ago