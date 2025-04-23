Second Case Of Polio Infection In Current Year Reported In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Second case of polio virus during current year has been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as an 11 years old boy has been infected from the crippling disease in Torghar district.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday by Emergency Operation Center (EOC), the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio at the National Institute of Health Islamabad has confirmed the second polio case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province this year.
The infected boy belongs to Union Council Manjakot of Tehsil Kander of Torghar district, press release added.
The first polio case of this year in the province was reported from Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan) district in the month of January.
This year, the total number of polio cases across the country has reached seven, of which 4 were reported from Sindh, two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one case from Punjab.
