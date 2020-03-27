Second Chinese consignment of 50,000 testing kits reach Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A second plane carrying 50,000 testing kits for coronavirus and medical equipment donated by private Chinese companies have reached Karachi.

According to NDMA spokesperson, the consignment carrying testing kits and medical was the second tranche of medical goods sent by Alibaba and Jack Ma Foundation.