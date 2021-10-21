Second consignment with 40 buses arrives in Karachi: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Thursday said that second consignment of Green Line bus project containing 40 buses had arrived Karachi

In a tweet, he said now all the 80 buses for the project had reached the city.

He said preparation for commercial operation of the project were on board as per the set schedule.