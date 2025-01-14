Second convoy of essential supplies dispatched from Tall to Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A second convoy carrying essential supplies on Tuesday was dispatched from Tall to Parachinar, according to police sources.

The convoy, consisting of 45 to 50 vehicles, was transporting medicines, vegetables, fruits, and other necessities to the Kurram district to provide relief to the people facing severe shortages of essential commodities.

However, tribal leader Haji Abid stated that markets in the area remained closed, with no access to food or medicines. He stressed that the 40 trucks of supplies were insufficient for a population of millions and called for a significant increase in aid.

The local leaders urged the authorities to take immediate action to reopen routes and provide sufficient supplies to alleviate the crisis.