Second corona case reported from Torghar

A second coronavirus case has been reported from Torghar district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 )

The spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department in a statement here Wednesday said a patient Muhammad Zahid (25) has been tested positive on Tuesday after his samples were examined by Public Reference Laboratory, Khyber Medical University Hayatabad.

The spokesman said that it was the second coronavirus case that was detected positive in Torghar.

He advised people to stay in homes and keep social distancing besides regularly wash hands with soaps or clean with sanitizers.

He said coronavirus had been declared pandemic worldwide and people cooperation was must to defeat this viral disease.