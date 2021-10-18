UrduPoint.com

Second Corona Vaccination Block Inaugurated In Hospital

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:13 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood has inaugurated a second block for coronavirus vaccination in Naseerullah Babar Memorial Hospital on Monday

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr Fakharuddin gave him a detailed briefing on the process of Corona vaccination in the hospital and said that before the opening of the second block about 500 persons were being vaccinated on a daily basis.

The decision of the expansion of the vaccination center has been taken while keeping in view an increase in the number of people coming for vaccination and now upto 1000 persons would be vaccinated on daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited different sections of the hospital and collected information about facilities provided to the patients.

Meanwhile, on the directives of the provincial government the checking of Corona vaccination certificates and vaccination continued in the district. The officers of district administration along with the teams of health officials administered Corona vaccines to students and other people in different localities of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has directed the administrative officers for implementation of the Corona SOPs in letter and spirit. Beside, checking of the Corona vaccination certificates, he has also directed legal action against unvaccinated persons.

