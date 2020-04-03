Second Corona virus patient dies in Hyderabad

Another Corona virus affected patient passed away here at COVID-19 isolation ward on Friday night taking the tally to two in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Another Corona virus affected patient passed away here at COVID-19 isolation ward on Friday night taking the tally to two in Hyderabad.

According to report, 65 years old Ilyas Baig, a retired WAPDA employee was brought to civil hospital a day earlier and also tested Corona virus positive.

The district health officer along with special team and police contingents shifted dead body to Hussainabad for funeral arrangements while all family members of the deceased will be screened.

After another death reported in Hyderabad, total number of corona virus deaths in Sindh rose to 14.