Second coronavirus (COVID 19) patient tested positive in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Another coronavirus (COVID 19) patient has been tested positive in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Thursday surging the total number to two who are being treated in an isolation ward in District headquarter Hospital Mirpur, said health official.

a 37 year old man who returned from United Kingdom was quarantined in Mirpur center two days ago and his test result was found positive on Thursday, said focal person for COVID 19 of Health department in a statement.

According to Health department, samples of 83 suspected people had been sent to Nation Institute of Health (NIH) so for out of which results of 57 are negative while results of 24 people are awaited and only 2 people have been found positive so for.

The first patient tested positive a week earlier had recovered after treatment and had been discharged from the hospital on Thursday, the official added.

Meanwhile, AJK government has established an Isolated Hospital comprising 50 beds in Muzaffarabad with the collaboration of Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad to treat coronvirus patients in a building of officer's club.

The Hospital had been equipped with all the necessary medical requirement including ventilators and staff had been provided protective gear, the administration added.

The lock down continued in AJK on third consecutive day with complete closer of markets, bazaars except grocery shops, medical stores, and vegetable and fruit shops with minimal public movement of people on the roads.

The police and army personnel have been deployed on different roads and entry points to AJK to implement the lock down. Entry from outside Azad Kashmir has been banned under health emergency and epidemic control Act 1958.