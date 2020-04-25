UrduPoint.com
Second Coronavirus Test Reports Of 10 Family Members Of CIA's Policeman Tested Positive

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:09 PM

Second coronavirus test reports of 10 family members of CIA's policeman tested positive

The second coronavirus test reports of the 10 family members of an infected Central Investigation Agency's (CIA) policeman, who were tested positive on April 22, have appeared positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The second coronavirus test reports of the 10 family members of an infected Central Investigation Agency's (CIA) policeman, who were tested positive on April 22, have appeared positive.

An official of the district administration told the APP here Saturday, that the family's second virus test was conducted on April 24 on directives of the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

The directives were given after the second coronavirus test report of the policeman Danish Khaskheli from Agha Khan University Hospital appeared negative.

"The second test reports of the family has appeared positive and they will remain admitted in Isra University Hospital," the official informed.

The policeman was admitted in Liaquat University Hospital and he would remain admitted until completed the 14-day isolation period even though his second report was negative, the official said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

