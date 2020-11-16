Second COVID-19 wave to be more lethal, warns Ex. DHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Former District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Lala Jaffar Monday warned that second wave of COVID-19 could prove more lethal as majority of the people were not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) suggested by the government and health department to contain spread of the contagion.

Speaking in a consultative session organized for "Strengthening of Public Service Delivery" by Nishat Welfare Organization in collaboration with Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) and Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF) here at a local hotel, Dr. Lala Jaffar said the only cure for COVID-19 was to adopt precautionary measures and keeping social distancing during essential interactions.

Majority of the people consider that coronavirus is not any disease therefore they were not adopting any precaution against it, Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan alarmed and added that second wave of the virus could be more dangerous than the previous one therefore every one should adopt preventive measures to keep them protected from the virus.

In case of not following preventive measures, situation could further deteriorated in the district as 103 cases turned out to be positive out of 793 samples taken for the test on Sunday, former DHO said and suggested that wearing face mask in the public is mandatory to contain the virus from spreading further.

Taking part in the consultative session, the Additional Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro Dr. Nazir Haider Shah said COVID-19 was spreading steadily in the country in general and Sindh in particular which could only be curbed by adopting preventative measures.

Describing coronavirus a global pandemic, Dr. Shah said as many as 0.

7 million people were being tested positive over the globe on daily basis that had become a global threat.

Replying to a question, Dr. Nazir Haider said elderly people, diabetic, cardiac and kidney patients were more vulnerable to the COVID-19 while children are the least affectees but they could pose danger to other family members if contracted by the virus.

He stressed the need for disseminating awareness among the general public with regard to the danger of the pandemic. Media and civil society organizations could play important role in creating awareness among the people to stop spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Director Finance Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Syed Mohsin Nazar said water supply and sanitation problems were being addressed in the city but funds halted due to COVID-19. He said WASA management had requested the higher authorities to get Water Act passed from Sindh Assembly so that issues pertaining to water supply and sanitation could be redressed according to rules and regulations.

Syed Mohsin Nazar said citizens should dispose off the garbage properly so that it could not become hindrance in the sanitation system which often choked due to solid waste material thrown into the drainage lines.

Chairman Nishat Welfare Organization Nisar Ahmed Soomro, Atif and Toufiq Wasan also spoke on the occasion and shed light on the objective of the consultative session.

They informed that Nishat Welfare Organization along with CPDI and FNF had worked for education, healthcare and community development in the district. Hyderabad is one of the 15 districts of the country where CPDI had worked for community development with the cooperation with the local body representatives.