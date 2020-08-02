UrduPoint.com
Second Day Of Eid-ul-Azha Celebrated

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 03:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :The people kept on celebrating the second day of Eid-ul-Azha by following the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) and continued slaughtering animals midst Corona virus pandemic.

In an offer to keep up the triumphs accomplished in containing the corona virus pandemic, the administrations have asked the majority to carefully consent to security rules while watching Eid and civil specialists and other important Districts the nation over have made extensive courses of action for neatness and assortment of offals.

Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh asked upon to be increasingly committed to the reason for Eid-ul Azha and help poor people and destitute in the midst of the pandemic. He said that while commending an event with a feeling of penance, one must not overlook the meriting individuals.

