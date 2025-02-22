Second day of exhibition at SCCI held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The second day of exhibition was held at Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) on Saturday.

The aim of this exhibition was the showcasing of business ideas for woman exhibition was underway with full public interest.

According to a spokesperson,the event was attended by SWCCI President Shammim Aftab,Senior Vice President(VP) Sumaira Hurraira,Vice President(VP) Adila Aslam,Former Vice President(VP) Tanzila Fayyaz,Sadia Khan,newly elected executive members and representatives from Sanatzaar,TEVTA, and various other organizations.

The exhibition received widespread appreciation from women in the business community,who lauded the organizers for their efforts in creating a platform to support aspiring female entrepreneurs.

President SWCCI Shammim Aftab highlighted the organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration and empowering women eager to start their own businesses.

She further said that such initiatives play a crucial role in uniting diverse groups and promoting economic opportunities for women.

.