Second death anniversary of Dr. Jalibi observed on Friday

The second death anniversary of known literary figure and researcher, Dr. Jamil Jalibi, was observed on Friday, reminds of a person who successfully retained a fine balance in his career as a civil servant and his much cherished literary pursuits

With no less than 93 extensively researched publications to his credit, Jalibi's translation into urdu of Animal Farm by George Orwell was first of his work that helped gaining significant recognition in relevant circles.

This was duly followed by translation of T.S.Elliot's work and that of other prominent figures from western and eastern world. He, was noticed making deliberate efforts not to restrict himself to European philosophers.

Born as Mohammad 1Jamil Khan in 1929 at Aligarh (British India), Jalibi did his masters in both English and Urdu literature followed by PhD and D.Lit with major focus in contributing to varied genre in Urdu.

Acquiring acclaim as a critic and researcher, his contribution towards compilation of Urdu dictionary and work particularly focused on developing literature for children were no mean feat.

History and culture were also his forte with significant efforts made through the tools of research.

Starting his career as a teacher, Dr. Jamil Jalibi did appear for civil service exams and retired as Income Tax Commissioner.

In the given period, he continued with his literary work helping him earn due recognition including Dawood Literary prize in 1960s.

Jalibi also received series of national awards including Hilal e Imtiaz in 1976, Sitara e Imtiaz in 1990 and was posthumously awarded with Nishan e Imtiaz only this year, that is 2021. It was received, on his behalf by his son Dr. Khawar Jamil.

Dr. Jamil Jalibi served as Vice Chancellor of Karachi University in1980s besides heading different other prestigious including National academy of Languages and Urdu Dictionary board .