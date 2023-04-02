(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The second death anniversary of famous folk singer Shaukat Ali observed on April 2 (Sunday).

According to private news channel,he was born on May 3, 1944, into a family of artists at Malakwal town in District Gujrat.

Shaukat Ali was known for singing Sufi poetry with great vigor and a wide vocal range.

He was awarded the highest Pakistani civilian Presidential award Pride of Performance in 1990.

Shaukat Ali also received other awards, including "the Voice of Punjab", and "the Pride of Punjab"He died on this day in Lahore last year, due to suffering from multiple health issues including diabetes and liver failure.