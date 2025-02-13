Second Death Anniversary Of Zia Mohyeddin Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The second death anniversary of renowned Pakistani actor, broadcaster, and literary icon Zia Mohyeddin observed on Thursday.
He was born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad. He had a distinguished career spanning acting, directing, broadcasting, and literature.
He gained international fame with his role in the British film Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and worked extensively in theater and television in both Pakistan and the UK. Zia Mohyeddin was widely recognized for his deep, resonant voice and exceptional narration skills.
He hosted the iconic Zia Mohyeddin Show in the 1970s and later served as the president of the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi, where he played a key role in nurturing young talent.
For his contributions to literature and performing arts, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2003 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2012. He passed away on February 13, 2023, at the age of 91 after a brief illness.
