Open Menu

Second Death Anniversary Of Zia Mohyeddin Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Second death anniversary of Zia Mohyeddin observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The second death anniversary of renowned Pakistani actor, broadcaster, and literary icon Zia Mohyeddin observed on Thursday.

He was born on June 20, 1931, in Faisalabad. He had a distinguished career spanning acting, directing, broadcasting, and literature.

He gained international fame with his role in the British film Lawrence of Arabia (1962) and worked extensively in theater and television in both Pakistan and the UK. Zia Mohyeddin was widely recognized for his deep, resonant voice and exceptional narration skills.

He hosted the iconic Zia Mohyeddin Show in the 1970s and later served as the president of the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi, where he played a key role in nurturing young talent.

For his contributions to literature and performing arts, he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2003 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2012. He passed away on February 13, 2023, at the age of 91 after a brief illness.

Recent Stories

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

17 minutes ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

17 minutes ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

47 minutes ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

47 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

1 hour ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan