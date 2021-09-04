Second dose awaited individuals to get inoculation throughout week: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that the partially vaccinated individuals can get their schedules second jab without waiting for the message throughout the week.

The NCOC in an important update said that all people who have had their second dose scheduled can get inoculation from any vaccination center.

The Forum informed that Sunday was set as exclusive day for administration of the second dose.