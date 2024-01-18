- Home
Second Dose Of Nitrogenous Fertilizers Better Only If Applied Within 55-60 Days Of Wheat Sowing
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers they should ensure their wheat crop gets a second dose of Nitrogenous fertilizers within 55-60 days of sowing to keep the growth pattern stable, however, they warned it would be a waste of resources if applied after 60 days.
Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that the overall wheat crop situation was satisfactory owing to the timely sowing of registered seed varieties and application of Phosphorous fertilisers.
The spokesman said that almost 72 per cent of the current wheat crop has already attained the age of 60 days and advised farmers not to use Urea fertilizers on wheat crop fields where the crop was over 60 days old.
Unnecessary application of Urea would only improve vegetative growth and plants could fall in case of strong winds and compromise production.
He further stated that if crop condition was good with leaf colour dark green then farmers should avoid applying Urea.
However, if the crop was weak and the leaf colour was yellow then farmers can apply Urea but only after consulting agriculture officials.
In areas where crop was turning yellow due to excess humidity, farmers should apply NPK spray i.e the spray of three kilogram mixture of N-20, P-20 and K-20 in 100 litres of water per acre on their wheat crop.
