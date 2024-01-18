Open Menu

Second Dose Of Nitrogenous Fertilizers Better Only If Applied Within 55-60 Days Of Wheat Sowing

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Second dose of Nitrogenous fertilizers better only if applied within 55-60 days of wheat sowing

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers they should ensure their wheat crop gets a second dose of Nitrogenous fertilizers within 55-60 days of sowing to keep the growth pattern stable, however, they warned it would be a waste of resources if applied after 60 days.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Thursday that the overall wheat crop situation was satisfactory owing to the timely sowing of registered seed varieties and application of Phosphorous fertilisers.

The spokesman said that almost 72 per cent of the current wheat crop has already attained the age of 60 days and advised farmers not to use Urea fertilizers on wheat crop fields where the crop was over 60 days old.

Unnecessary application of Urea would only improve vegetative growth and plants could fall in case of strong winds and compromise production.

He further stated that if crop condition was good with leaf colour dark green then farmers should avoid applying Urea.

However, if the crop was weak and the leaf colour was yellow then farmers can apply Urea but only after consulting agriculture officials.

In areas where crop was turning yellow due to excess humidity, farmers should apply NPK spray i.e the spray of three kilogram mixture of N-20, P-20 and K-20 in 100 litres of water per acre on their wheat crop.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Wheat

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

3 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

5 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

7 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

9 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

20 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

20 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan