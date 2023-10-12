Open Menu

Second Encounter In 24 Hours: Accused Killed By 'firing Of Own Accomplice'

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Second encounter in 24 hours: accused killed by 'firing of own accomplice'

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) In a second incident just within 24 hours, an accused was killed by 'firing of own accompliance' under police custody in limits of Luddan Police Station late Wednesday night.

According to police, some unidentified number of criminals opened fire on the police in an attempt to free their fellow being in police custody who was involved in crimes at inter- preventionial level.

It led the police to adopt defensive measures and resorted to retaliatory firing. When the firing stopped, the accused was found dead at the place who later was stated to be the ring leader of a criminal group, being taken to recover stolen goods from nearby location.

Police constituted teams to search out the fled accomplices of the killed criminal. He was involved in at least 25 cases of murder and street crimes committed in different nooks and corners of the district, it was said.

