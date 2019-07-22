Second entry test in UAF on July 30-31

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will arrange second entry test for admission in postgraduate programmes here on July 30-31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) -:University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will arrange second entry test for admission in postgraduate programmes here on July 30-31.

A UAF spokesman told APP on Monday that entry test for MSC (Honors), M.

Phil, MS, MBA and MBA (Executive) programmes will be held on July 30, while for PhD on July 31.

He said the test will commence at 10:00 am and the candidates must reach at the test centres 30 minutes prior to test time. More information in this connection can be obtained from university website www.postgraduate.uaf.edu.pk and through telephone numbers 041-92018081, 041-9200189 and 041-9201146, he added.