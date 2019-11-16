Second group of Sikh pilgrims returns India

The second group of Sikh yatrees, who arrived here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nankana Dev Ji, on Thursday left for India through the Wagha Border

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The second group of Sikh yatrees, who arrived here to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nankana Dev Ji, on Thursday left for India through the Wagha Border

Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal presented special gifts and boquet to Sikh yatrees on behalf of the ETPB chairman and saw them off.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Satwant Singh and other board officials were also present.

Talking to the media at the Wagha Border, leader of Sikh yatrees Baba Prindar Paal Singh Giani said that establishment of the Baba Guru Nanak University and issuing a postal stamp and a coin were special gifts for the Sikh community on the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for making the best arrangements and said: "We pray for development and prosperity of the land of our Guru." Sikh women also praised the steps taken for beautication and development works of the Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.

The yatrees also chanted slogans "Pakistan Zindabad", and "Prime Minister Imran Khan Zindabad".