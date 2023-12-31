Second hand clothes affordable for people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The sale of winter clothes, particularly second-hand, has gained momentum as many stalls selling woollies can be seen in different areas of the Federal capital – the latest rising trend of second-hand stuff is going to overtake fast fashion in the next few years.

Heaps of second-hand quilts, blankets, and rugs are up for sale at weekly Sunday bazaars. The main advantage of buying second-hand clothing as it is much cheaper than buying new.

All kinds of wear and accessories including gloves, woolen hats, mufflers, pullovers, sweaters, shirts, and jackets are also seen hanging in front of shops and stalls of weekly bazaars. Crowds of people, both poor and rich, can be seen bargaining with retailers in markets and Sunday bazaars.

According to the World Economic Forum, the market value of secondhand clothing has reached $24 billion by 2018 and is expected to double in the middle of the next decade.

Shaista a buyer at Peshawar Mor Bazaar said that second-hand clothes were once affordable for the people but now the exorbitant rates of clothes in these bazaars have created a sense of frustration among them.

Sadia Ali, another, second-hand clothes stall holder in the bazaar said that the variety of imported clothes in the new year is available at economical prices which is a great source to protect the dignity of white collar strata of the society.

She said that prices of second-hand winter stuff have registered a significant increase in the bazaars. She claimed that “we are already taking a minimum profit on selling these products despite price-hike-situation in the country.”

The shops for second-hand items are not always for poor or poverty-stricken people, many middle-class and wealthy individuals are also shopping there and swap designer clothing regularly. “Some people purchase second-hand stuff due to the economic problems.”

The bazaar's second-hand clothes are found everywhere in the city and poor customers are looking for moderately priced warm clothes for the winter season.

Zara, a student and second-hand clothes stall holder at H-9 Bazaar, said that a variety of imported clothes is available at economical prices. She said that the stuff was affordable for a large segment of the society.