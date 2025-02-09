Open Menu

Second Hand Market Brings Affordable Joy To Underprivileged

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The second-hand clothing market had become a go-to destination for middle-income households seeking quality products at affordable prices.

As it had emerged as a beacon of hope for the poor, offering affordable essentials and a chance to rebuild their lives.

Amidst the stark economic contrasts of Islamabad, the second-hand clothing market stands as a beacon of affordability for those struggling to make ends meet.

A customer Fatima Khan recently shared her heartwarming experience said: "I came here every month to buy clothes and household items for my family because this second-hand market was a blessing for people like us who cannot afford new things."

She remarked that for the poor, this market was more than just a place to buy second-hand goods, it is a symbol of resilience and resourcefulness.

She mentioned that she was able to purchase high-quality clothing and household items at a fraction of the cost of new products.

Another customer a father of three Muhammad Ali, said "I lost my job a few months ago, and I was struggling to make ends meet," "But then I discovered the second-hand clothing market. Now, I can buy affordable clothes and toys for my children, and even some essential household items." He said the second-hand clothing market has become a lifeline for many low-income families in Pakistan, providing them with access to essential items that they might not be able to afford otherwise.

The market was also a hub for entrepreneurs and small business owners, who come to purchase goods in bulk and resell them in their own communities, he stated.

