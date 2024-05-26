Second Heat Wave Expected To Increase Malaria, Dengue Risk: Preventive Measures Advised
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) As the second spell of the heat wave approaches, health department KPK on Sunday warned of a potential increase in malaria and dengue outbreaks.
To mitigate the risk, authorities have urged the public to adopt several preventive measures.
Use insecticide treated bed nets, these nets can reduce the risk of malaria by 50%, providing significant protection while sleeping.
Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks outdoors, particularly during peak mosquito activity hours.
Repellent lotions should be used on exposed skin to ward off mosquitoes.
Eliminate standing water as mosquitoes breed in water, so it's crucial to remove sources such as flowerpots and clogged drains around the home.
Spraying insecticides on walls and ceilings can kill mosquitoes that rest indoors.
Applying larvicide to hotspots can eliminate mosquito eggs and larvae. Installation of window and door screens can hel preventing mosquitoes from entering homes.
Regular cleaning and disinfecting, especially in high mosquito activity areas, can reduce breeding sites and regularly check and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites in the community. Be aware of the local malaria risk and take necessary precautions.
Health department emphasized that prevention is key. If you suspect that you may have malaria, seek medical attention immediately.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera police trace bus-dacoity case; recovered snatched money, weapons2 minutes ago
-
RCCI delegation condole tragic death of Iranian President3 minutes ago
-
Scrutiny committee meeting on medical grounds retirement cases held in Abbottabad13 minutes ago
-
KP food department to purchase wheat, establish separate vending machines13 minutes ago
-
World Economic Forum lists best countries for tourism in 202413 minutes ago
-
Bus traveling from Gilgit to Rawalpindi meets accident near Qalandarabad13 minutes ago
-
CM KP condoles death of renowned actor Talat Hussain23 minutes ago
-
46C temperature recorded in Sargodha23 minutes ago
-
Ministers express grief over death of legendary actor Talat Hussain23 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches online portal for sacrificial animal purchases43 minutes ago
-
Alhamra and Qatar Islamic Art Museum forge new cultural partnership53 minutes ago
-
Couple gunned down in DI Khan53 minutes ago