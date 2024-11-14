Second International Conference on Sustainable Business begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The second International Conference on Sustainable Business Development (ICSB 2024) kicked off at the University of Sargodha on Thursday.

The two-day conference, organised by the Malik Feroz Khan Noon Business School, aims to discuss contemporary challenges and solutions for promoting sustainability in business practices.

The opening ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar, University of Bradford school of Management UK, along with Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro-Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Prof. Roman Matousek Queen Mary University of London, Prof. Zaleha Othman University Utara Malaysia, Dean Faculty of Social Science, Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof. Dr. Irfan Shahzad, Director MFKNBS, academicians, researchers and scholars from across the country and beyond.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar emphasized the critical importance of sustainability for Pakistan, covering climate change impacts, community engagement, and key initiatives for a greener future. Addressing challenges and opportunities, he underscored Pakistan's commitment to sustainable growth amid global environmental pressures.

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the role of academia and research in shaping policies that promote sustainable practices, urging collaboration between universities, industries, and governments to create a lasting impact on the environment and society.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin underscored the need for innovation in sustainable business practices. He spoke about the university’s commitment to producing graduates who are equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead in the field of sustainability.

Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan discussed how businesses can adopt sustainable financial practices and the role of financial innovation in supporting environmental goals.

Prof. Dr. Irfan Shahzad highlighted the impact of digital transformation on improving business processes, reducing waste, and fostering environmental responsibility.

The University of Sargodha host second International Watercolor Exhibition

Sargodha, November 14, 2024: The Institute of Art and Design University of Sargodha organized the second International Watercolor Exhibition, titled "Watercolor Whispers," at the Zubeida Agha Art Gallery.

The exhibition curated by Assistant Professor Nadia Abbasi features works by 40 national and international artists, showcasing diverse styles, techniques, and creative visions within the versatile medium of watercolor.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar University of Bradford School of Management, along with the Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Maryam Saif, Director Institute of Art and Design, faculty, and a large number of Students attended the exhibition.

While addressing the occasion, Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar emphasized that art is a universal language that unites us all, transcending borders and barriers. Watercolor art in this exhibition demonstrates the potential for creativity to foster greater understanding and collaboration across cultures. He further stated that it is crucial for us to not only celebrate artistic excellence but also work toward preserving these traditional forms for future generations."

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas expressed that this exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate the exceptional talent of both national and international artists and to provide a platform for creative exchange. Watercolor art represents the power of simplicity and elegance, and we are proud to support its continued evolution, he concluded.

Exhibition curator Nadia Abbasi stated that the aim of the Watercolor exhibition is to celebrate artistic excellence and to promote a global dialogue in the world of watercolor. By providing this platform for artists to share their work, the exhibition not only promotes education and cultural dialogue but also plays a key role in preserving the tradition of watercolors painting, he remarked.