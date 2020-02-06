UrduPoint.com
Second International Conference On Technical Textile 2020

Thu 06th February 2020

Second international conference on technical textile 2020

Second International Conference on Technical Textiles would be held on February 18-19 at National Textile University, Faisalabad

SIALKOT, February 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) : Second International Conference on Technical Textiles would be held on February 18-19 at National Textile University, Faisalabad.

Sources in Pakistan Hosiery Manufactures Association told APP on Thursday that the conference has been designed to facilitate interaction between researcher scholars and professionals working in the field of textile engineering.

The conference will provide a useful forum to professionals from academia, industry and governing bodies for discussing professional matters and share success stories pertaining to modern manufacturing techniques and technologies.

The conference would have special focus key areas such as functional textiles, protective textiles, sports textiles, smart and intelligent textiles, medical textiles, nano membranes, textile composites, sustainable textiles, military textiles,denim etc.

