KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Speaking at the Second International Palestine Conference at the University of Karachi, the speakers called for a halt to the aggression in Gaza and said that the issue of Palestine is the issue of humanity.

The Second International Solidarity conference titled: “The Palestine Quest” was jointly organized by the Palestine Academic Forum, the Palestine Foundation of Pakistan (PLF), and held at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium on Monday.

The conference was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a statement on Monday.

The consul generals and representatives of Türkiye, Malaysia, Indonesia, Iran, and the Russian Federation participated in the conference.

Dean of Islamic Studies Professor Dr Zahid Ali Zahidi, Dean of Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, and Secretary General of Palestine Foundation Pakistan also addressed the conference.

Speaking at the International Palestine Solidarity Conference, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that we have gathered here to express solidarity with the Palestinians, which is an issue of the whole of humanity.

Through a resolution in the House, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi called for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and an end to the aggression on Gaza.

He supported Pakistan’s stand presented in the International Court of Justice for free and independent Palestine and said that we support the right of return and self-determination of Palestinians.

Speaking at the conference, Malaysia’s Consul General Harman Hardinata said that 2.3 million people are homeless in Palestine. “The martyrdom is around 30,000, while the number of dead women and children is high, and the infrastructure of Gaza has been destroyed.

Consul General of Türkiye, Cemal Sangu said that not only crimes are being committed in Gaza, but also systematic genocide of Palestinians is ongoing.

He said that at this time, all Ummah will have to unite on this issue, if they do not unite against Israel and do not show solidarity with the Palestinians, today Palestine, tomorrow may be Lebanon, Türkiye and many more things may happen. “We have to question why the Muslim world is silent, it’s time to wake up and we have to unite.”

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Nourian, said that in 1917, the British rulers started to pave the way for the establishment of a Jewish state in Palestine, and in 1948, the Jews occupied 78 percent of the land of Palestine and declared their state. He said that Imam Khomeini said that the existence of Israel is like a cancer in the chest of the Islamic world, so Iran strongly condemns every cruelty and brutality committed by Israel.

“We do strongly support the Right of Return to Palestine for all displaced Palestinians, the Right of Self Determination and the Right legitimate defense, and it is according to the UN Charter and international law.”

The KU Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said that the situation in Palestine is very tense and there are some hidden reasons for the ongoing Israeli brutality in Palestine.

At the end of the conference, PFP Secretary General Dr Sabir Abu Maryam thanked all the guests and participants of the conference. Later, all the participants also expressed solidarity with the Palestinians by making a chain of hands.