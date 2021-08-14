UrduPoint.com

Second Int'l Summit On Ideology Of Pakistan Held

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 10:05 PM

Second Int'l summit on Ideology of Pakistan held

Riphah International University, Islamabad on Sunday organized second International summit on Ideology of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Riphah International University, Islamabad on Sunday organized second International summit on Ideology of Pakistan.

This is annual activity of the university aiming to promote Ideology of Pakistan in new generation and students.

Initially the summit was designed with lectures, interactive sessions and competitions. Over 1500 students and 35 institutions from 12 different cities of the country participated in the first summit held in 2019.

The second summit was planned in March 2020 but due to COVID-19 the summit was postponed. The organizing team decided to conduct the summit virtually.

According to organizers, the objectives behind organizing 2nd International Summit on Ideology of Pakistan were to promote the concept of ideology of Pakistan in new generation, to develop a strong connectivity between Pakistan Movement and future of Pakistan through activities for learning and transforming true spirit of independence.

They added other aims of this summit were to engage students and youth in social activities through competitions and to develop the idea of keeping Pakistan as a role model Muslim state.

Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad said that the vision presented by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the movement led by Quid-e-Azam was tremendous event in the history of the Muslims of sub-continent.

He added Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the source of inspiration for this summit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Allama Muhammad Iqbal Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence March Sunday 2019 2020 Riphah International University Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes western Haiti

23 minutes ago
 Three held with illegal weapons

Three held with illegal weapons

3 minutes ago
 1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning process ..

1700 policemen deputed to protect mourning processions, Majalis of 6th Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated with national zeal, ze ..

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal, zest in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 DC Larkana addresses at 75th Independence Day func ..

DC Larkana addresses at 75th Independence Day function

3 minutes ago
 Aon felicitates nation on Independence Day

Aon felicitates nation on Independence Day

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.