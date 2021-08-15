ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Riphah International University, Islamabad has organized second International summit on Ideology of Pakistan.

This is annual activity of the university aiming to promote Ideology of Pakistan in new generation and students.

Initially the summit was designed with lectures, interactive sessions and competitions. Over 1500 students and 35 institutions from 12 different cities of the country participated in the first summit held in 2019.

The second summit was planned in March 2020 but due to COVID-19 the summit was postponed. The organizing team decided to conduct the summit virtually.

According to organizers, the objectives behind organizing 2nd International Summit on Ideology of Pakistan were to promote the concept of ideology of Pakistan in new generation, to develop a strong connectivity between Pakistan Movement and future of Pakistan through activities for learning and transforming true spirit of independence.

They added other aims of this summit were to engage students and youth in social activities through competitions and to develop the idea of keeping Pakistan as a role model Muslim state.

Vice Chancellor, Riphah International University, Prof. Dr. Anis Ahmad said that the vision presented by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and the movement led by Quid-e-Azam was tremendous event in the history of the Muslims of sub-continent.

He added Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are the source of inspiration for this summit.

