Second Largest Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Established At Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:23 PM

After Karachi the second largest Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the Corona affected patients was set up at Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH), stated by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here Tuesday

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :After Karachi the second largest Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the Corona affected patients was set up at Peoples Medical College Hospital (PMCH), stated by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar here Tuesday.

He said that under the special directives of Sindh Government, by the joint efforts of District administration Shaheed Benazirabad, Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Gulshan Memon, District Health Officer Dr. Moin udin Shaikh,Registrar Peoples Medical University Prof Dr Muhammad Saleh Khaskheli, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr Saeeda Rasheed Baloch, a 26-bed ICU Ward was set up at PMCH for the severe affected Corona Virus patients.

Statement said that PMC Hospital ICU is the second largest ICU after Karachi, which is functional round the clock under the guideline issued by health department while facilities of ventilators and medical assistance is available along with posting of doctors and paramedical staff equipped with all required safety material.

More Stories From Pakistan

