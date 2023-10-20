Second live Bariatric Surgery workshop held at LUMHS Jamshoro

The Department of Surgery at Minimal Invasive Surgical Center, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro here on Friday organized the Second Live Bariatric Surgery Workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Department of Surgery at Minimal Invasive Surgical Center, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro here on Friday organized the Second Live Bariatric Surgery Workshop.

Addressing at the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan highly appreciated the efforts of Chairman Department of Surgery Prof. Amir Iqbal Memon and his team for arranging such workshop which is highly informative and aimed to provide valuable insights and support for individuals who have undergone Bariatric Surgery or considering it.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan announced the commencement of the course of Diploma in Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery, under the supervision of Prof. Amir Iqbal Memon.

Prof. Amir Iqbal expressed that Bariatric Surgery is attributed to deal with obesity and its comorbid, today’s workshop brought together renowned medical professionals and experts of the related field to share the knowledge and experience.

During the workshop, two live surgeries of Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy were performed by Prof. Amir Iqbal Memon along with Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, a prominent Bariatric Surgeon.

The workshop provided the participants with a comprehensive understanding of the various aspects related to Bariatric Surgery with its new surgical techniques and postoperative complications.

The event successfully enlightened the participants on the importance of lifestyle changes, nutrition, psychological support and physical activity enabling them to make well informed decisions to improve their overall post-surgical experience.

APP/mwq