Second Meeting Of Committee Of Ministers On Census Held

Thu 16th July 2020 | 01:25 AM

Second meeting of Committee of Ministers on Census held

In pursuance of the current government's policy of transparency in the electoral process, Second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Census was held in Islamabad for deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :In pursuance of the current government's policy of transparency in the electoral process, Second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Census was held in Islamabad for deliberations.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and also attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Inter Provincial coordination Dr.

Fehmida Mirza and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin Ul Haque, said a press release.

The committee was formed by the Federal Cabinet to deliberate and prepare a report on the issues that emerged in Census 2017. Statistics division gave a detailed presentation on the execution and outcomes of census also including the procedures through which this exercise was conducted.

