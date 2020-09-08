UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Meeting Of PTI Reconciliation Committee For Parliamentarians Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Second meeting of PTI Reconciliation Committee for Parliamentarians held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The second meeting of PTI Reconciliation Committee for Parliamentarians chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was held here on Monday.

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri were also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting held thread-bare discussion on the strategy to make contacts between the parliamentarians and the party leadership more effective.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said extraordinary steps are being taken to organize the PTI on modern lines across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the views of party and parliamentary representatives are very important in political, government policy and decision making.

He said that PTI has become the largest political and parliamentary force in the country and its manifesto, formulation of comprehensive strategy at government level is one of our top priorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Education Government Top

Recent Stories

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of p ..

5 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 470 new COVID-19 cases, ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

2 hours ago

Souq Al Haraj in Sharjah achieves 99% continued oc ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan&#039;s Kanupp-II nuclear reactor to start ..

3 hours ago

DEWA receives registration requests for WETEX, DSS ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.