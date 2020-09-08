Second meeting of PTI Reconciliation Committee for Parliamentarians held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The second meeting of PTI Reconciliation Committee for Parliamentarians chaired by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was held here on Monday.

Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Saifullah Khan Nyazee, Central Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur and Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri were also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting held thread-bare discussion on the strategy to make contacts between the parliamentarians and the party leadership more effective.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said extraordinary steps are being taken to organize the PTI on modern lines across the country as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the views of party and parliamentary representatives are very important in political, government policy and decision making.

He said that PTI has become the largest political and parliamentary force in the country and its manifesto, formulation of comprehensive strategy at government level is one of our top priorities.