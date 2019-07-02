Second meeting on Kartarpur corridor to be held on July 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Pakistan has conveyed to India that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on July 14 at Wagah crossing.New Delhi was also requested to convey the composition of its delegation for the same, said a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Tuesday."Pakistan remains committed to expedite progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operationalised in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, New Delhi suggested July 11-14 as tentative dates for talks on the Pakistani side of Wagah border, wherein officials shall elaborate on a draft agreement to facilitate the movement of Sikh pilgrims and resolve outstanding technical issues related to the corridor's alignment and infrastructure.The Kartarpur crossing will link Dera Baba Nanak in Indian Punjab with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan.

Earlier, the two countries held technical level talks at the site on April 16.