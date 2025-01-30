Second Mpox Case of 2025 reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister on Health KP, Ihtesham Ali has confirmed detection of the second Mpox case of 2025 at Bacha Khan International Airport, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 11 since 2022.

Providing details about the latest case, Health Advisor stated on Thursday that the Public Health Reference Lab has confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus in a five-month-old infant. The child had recently arrived in Pakistan at Peshawar Airport with her parents from Qatar.

The first case sever skin infection was reported on January 25, 2025 when a passenger arriving from Gulf was detected at Peshawar airport.

Following the confirmation of the case, the Health Department has initiated screening for the child’s parents to ensure their health and safety.

Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the airport authorities, requesting passenger details for those who traveled near the patient to ensure comprehensive surveillance.

The Advisor emphasized that swift measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus and safeguard public health.