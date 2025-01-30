Open Menu

Second Mpox Case Of 2025, Takes Tally To 11 In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday reported its second Mpox case of the year, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 11.

According to Health Advisor Ihtesham Ali, the provincial health department identified the second Mpox case of the year at Bacha Khan International Airport.

Since 2022, a total of 11 Mpox cases have been reported in the province.

The Public Health Reference Lab has confirmed Mpox in a five-month-old baby girl who arrived at Peshawar Airport from Qatar with her parents.

Following the confirmation of the virus in the baby, the health department has initiated diagnostic tests on her parents.

APP/vak

