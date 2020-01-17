Second online home delivery service center inaugurated

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) -:Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the district administration has inaugurated second online home delivery service center for provision of fruits and vegetables on government fixed rates to people.

This service center has been inaugurated at corner of D-ground by the MPA Latif Nazar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and PTI leader Riaz Kamoka.

The district administration has launched 'Drust Dam App' and provided contact number 0330-4505382 and 0330-4505383 for placing orders. The motorbike riders will supply fresh fruits and vegetable to citizens at their door steps.

The areas included Peoples colony-I, II, Rachna town, Madina town, Khayaban colony, Rasool park, Dhuddiwala East, Akbar colony, Shadman colony, Sattelite town, Darul Ihsan colony and Kareem town.