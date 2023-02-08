UrduPoint.com

Second PAF C-130 Aircraft Carrying Relief Goods Arrives In Turkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) second C-130 aircraft Hercules carrying tents, blankets, and essential items from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Turkiye.

According to a PAF news release on Wednesday, on the directives of the government of Pakistan, PAF C-130 Hercules aircraft is carrying 18,634 Pounds of humanitarian assistance relief goods from the people of Pakistan for the earthquake-affected brethren of Turkiye.

The Pakistan Air Force is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistani students in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye.

