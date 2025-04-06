Open Menu

Second Pak Humanitarian Aid Consignment For Earthquake Affectees Handed Over At Yangon, Myanmar

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Second Pak humanitarian aid consignment for earthquake affectees handed over at Yangon, Myanmar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Pakistan formally handed over its second consignment of 35 tons of emergency relief aid for earthquake affectees to Myanmar authorities at Yangon International Airport.

This latest shipment brings the total relief assistance dispatched to Myanmar to 70 tons in response to the recent earthquake.

Acting on the directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) efficiently coordinated and expedited the dispatch of these relief consignments within a short timeframe.

Ambassador of Pakistan at Myanmar Imran Haider along with Pakistan Embassy's diplomats/ officials officially handed over the relief handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon Region and Director General Training of MoFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

The Government of Pakistan and the NDMA remain steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the earthquake affected people of Myanmar.

Recent Stories

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

Myanmar's earthquake death toll rises to 3,471

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2025

3 hours ago
 New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseu ..

New archaeological discoveries in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

Mohammed bin Rashid attends 29th Dubai World Cup

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's ..

Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow

12 hours ago
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..

13 hours ago
 UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drug ..

UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf

13 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dub ..

Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen

14 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Ro ..

Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan