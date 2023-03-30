Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

Second Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Lattakia, Syria

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023) Second Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, deployed on international Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission reached Lattakia, Syria. The ship brought second consignment of relief goods comprising warm clothing, blankets and ration for earthquake affectees of Syria.

Upon arrival at port Lattakia (Syria), the ship was received by Governor of Lattakia, Ambassador of Pakistan to Syria, Cdr of Syrian Naval Forces and other dignitaries. During interaction with mission commander onboard PNS MOAWIN, Governor of Lattakia expressed gratitude to Government of Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for providing exceptional support during the time of need. Earlier Pakistan Navy Ship NASR also visited Syria for HADR mission and handed over 700 tons relief goods to Syrian officials.

The ongoing HADR mission by PN ships is manifestation of PN resolve of continuing all out efforts to support the people of brotherly countries of Syria and Turkiye in line with the policies of the Government of Pakistan.

Pakistan Day marks the determination and special eminence of Muslims of the sub-continent and recollects their determination & prominence that fight all odds with unity in changing the course of history. Consistently, in accordance with the directions of Government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy demonstrates its unwavering commitment in providing continuous support for the people of Syria and Turkey through strengthened, coordinated and unified national efforts.