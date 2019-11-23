Second Pakistan Students Forum meets in Beijing

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :The second 'Pakistan Students Forum' aimed at providing an opportunity to incoming Pakistani students and scholars for a mutual interaction with the embassy officials was held here on Saturday.

The forum, organized by Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing was attended by over 350 students, including a large number of female students, from different universities in China.

Welcoming the students, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi called upon the students to play their role in positive projection of Pakistan through academic and cultural pursuits. She urged the students to pay full attention to education and uphold the name of the country as well as their parents by setting high standards of moral values. Ambassador Hashmi also asked them to abide by the Chinese laws, rule and respect their culture during their stay in China.

Terming the students as an asset for Pakistan, she urged them to work hard and observe unity in their ranks to be effective goodwill ambassador of Pakistan in China.

She remarked that the embassy will continue to facilitate the students for renewal of passports, CNIC and attestation of necessary documents.

Commenting over the rising number of Pakistani students in the Chinese universities, she described it as a manifestation of growing cooperation between Pakistan and China in education sector.

Addressing the students, Minister Community Welfare Ali Kayani briefed the students particularly the new entrants about basic Chinese laws and expressed a need for abiding these laws to avoid any inconvenience during their studies.

He particularly mentioned the zero tolerance of the Chinese government about work or business on the student visa and cautioned them about stern actions against the violators.

Ali Kayani also apprised the students about the detention and punishments by the Chinese government for involvement in drug use and trafficking. He also warned the students against e-payment frauds and asked them to verify before making any online payments.

Education Attach�, Suleman Mahsud shared detailed information on the status of current cooperation between Pakistan and China in educational, scientific and cultural fields. He informed that currently, over 28,000 Pakistani students were studying in China, adding, over 7,000 were the recipient of the Chinese government scholarship.

He said that the number of Pakistani students had increased from 3,500 in the year 2013 to 25,000 in 2018 after the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

Suleman Mahsud also asked the students to get them registered with the Embassy through the online registration facility. He also advised them to complete their study within the stipulated time period and should not seek unnecessarily extension in their stay.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by the patriotic rendition of national anthem by the participants.

The students actively participated in the interactive session and appreciated the Embassy's outreach efforts in providing an opportunity for sharing their views on various aspects of student life in China.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) and Pakistani students who excelled during studies in their respective universities in China were awarded certificates.

Senior diplomats, officials and principal and teachers of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing also participated.

