Second Partial Solar Eclipse Witnessed In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The second partial solar eclipse of the year was partially observed in different parts of the country on Tuesday, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The solar eclipse was visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the middle East and Western parts of Asia while it was partially visible in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the partial eclipse began at 13:58 PST and ended at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurred at 16:00 PST.

According to the PMD, the eclipse in Islamabad started at 15:43 PST and ended at 17:22 PST with coverage of 64.5 percent. In Lahore, the eclipse started at 15:49 PST and ended at 17:20 PST with the coverage of 60.7 percent.

Karachi witnessed 50.0 percent eclipse from 15:57 PST to 17:56 PST, Peshawar observed 65.2 percent eclipse from 15:41 PST to 17:28 PST while Quetta witnessed 59.7 solar eclipse from 15:44 PST to 17:51 PST.

