Second PATDC To Be Held At 'Lagos In Nigeria': Razak Dawood

Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:32 PM

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment , Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday announced that the Second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) will be held at Lagos in Nigeria

The second Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) will be held at Lagos in Nigeria from November 23 to 25 , 2021 along with a Single Country Exhibition, the Adviser Commerce said this on his official twitter account.

He said that this is the follow-up to the First PATDC held in Kenya in 2020.

The Adviser said that more than 100 companies from Pakistan are participating in the event.

MOC is committed to geographic and product diversification of exports,he said.

