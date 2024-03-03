Second Phase Of 5-day Anti-polio Campaign Begins In KP Today
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The second phase of five-day anti-polio campaign begins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today where polio workers visiting door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children below the age of five.
During the second phase, more than 7.
1 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops, a private news channels reported.
The children will also be administered a supplementary dose of 'Vitamin-A' during the drive.
Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have also been made to provide security to the polio workers and police and rangers personnel will remain with the teams especially in the sensitive areas.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six family members die in incident of roof collapse in Khyber4 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter34 minutes ago
-
Ancient Sindhi Malakrhro held on last day of Lal Qalandar Urs9 hours ago
-
CM felicitates Nazafreen Saigol on becoming 1st woman President of APNS9 hours ago
-
CM Sindh reiterates alleviating hardships faced by people9 hours ago
-
Bilawal felicitates newly-elected APNS body on ‘well-deserved victory’10 hours ago
-
PML-N demands investigation into the incident of hooliganism with female MPA: Amir Maqam10 hours ago
-
Rainy situation to persist across country amid complete withdrawal from Balochistan, Sindh10 hours ago
-
Editor "Subha Kashmir" Nazir Ahmad Wani passes away in occupied Srinagar10 hours ago
-
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock10 hours ago
-
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar10 hours ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body10 hours ago