Open Menu

Second Phase Of 5-day Anti-polio Campaign Begins In KP Today

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Second phase of 5-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The second phase of five-day anti-polio campaign begins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today where polio workers visiting door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children below the age of five.

During the second phase, more than 7.

1 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops, a private news channels reported.

The children will also be administered a supplementary dose of 'Vitamin-A' during the drive.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have also been made to provide security to the polio workers and police and rangers personnel will remain with the teams especially in the sensitive areas.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rangers Police Polio Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

40 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

10 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

10 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

10 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

10 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

11 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

11 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

11 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

11 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan