Second phase of 5-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The second phase of five-day anti-polio campaign begins in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today where polio workers visiting door to door to administer anti-polio drops to the children below the age of five.

During the second phase, more than 7.

1 million children up to five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccine drops, a private news channels reported.

The children will also be administered a supplementary dose of 'Vitamin-A' during the drive.

Meanwhile, strict security arrangements have also been made to provide security to the polio workers and police and rangers personnel will remain with the teams especially in the sensitive areas.