Second Phase Of Action Against Power Theft Starts At Sakrand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM

Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand

The Rangers have arrived in Sakrand town to assist Hesco staff in recovery of electricity dues and disconnecting illegal connections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Rangers have arrived in Sakrand town to assist Hesco staff in recovery of electricity dues and disconnecting illegal connections.

With the arrival of ranger the second phase of action against electricity thieves and defaulters has started in HESCO sub-division Sakrand.

The joint action against electricity defaulters is launched with the support of Rangers, Sindh Police along with women personnel and HESCO staff.

SDO HESCO Sakrand Asif Zardari said that with the help of Pak Rangers, millions of rupees are being recovered from electricity theft and operations against defaulters. He said that there has been a significant reduction in electricity theft.

SDO said that the operation for recovery and disconnection of illegal power connections would continue indiscriminately. SDO has also appealed public to pay their dues before facing any problem.

