Second Phase Of Action Against Power Theft Starts At Sakrand
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 10:37 PM
The Rangers have arrived in Sakrand town to assist Hesco staff in recovery of electricity dues and disconnecting illegal connections
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Rangers have arrived in Sakrand town to assist Hesco staff in recovery of electricity dues and disconnecting illegal connections.
With the arrival of ranger the second phase of action against electricity thieves and defaulters has started in HESCO sub-division Sakrand.
The joint action against electricity defaulters is launched with the support of Rangers, Sindh Police along with women personnel and HESCO staff.
SDO HESCO Sakrand Asif Zardari said that with the help of Pak Rangers, millions of rupees are being recovered from electricity theft and operations against defaulters. He said that there has been a significant reduction in electricity theft.
SDO said that the operation for recovery and disconnection of illegal power connections would continue indiscriminately. SDO has also appealed public to pay their dues before facing any problem.
Recent Stories
Agent involved in human trafficking held
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 8
EU says US sanctions threaten ICC's independence
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision
Mainly cold, partly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan
Ireland 76 runs ahead after Zimbabwe's heroic last-wicket stand
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Sc ..
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal kil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agent involved in human trafficking held2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif lauds PCB, inaugurates renovated Gaddafi Stadium1 minute ago
-
Additional IG Operations Punjab attends policing seminar2 minutes ago
-
14th annual literary awards distribution ceremony on Feb 82 minutes ago
-
2nd phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand2 minutes ago
-
NA Education Body demands upto 25% budget for culture, heritage devision2 minutes ago
-
Second phase of action against power theft starts at Sakrand2 minutes ago
-
Government prioritizes expense cuts and civil government rightsizing: Khurram Schehzad2 minutes ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condemns brutal killing of two Kashmiri ..34 minutes ago
-
Britain remains major trading partner of Pakistan: Usman Shaukat34 minutes ago
-
IGP pays tribute to 6 police martyrs of Mianwali34 minutes ago
-
President Zardari attends 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin34 minutes ago