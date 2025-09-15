Open Menu

Second Phase Of Anti-polio Campaign Begins In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Second phase of anti-polio campaign begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The second phase of the anti-polio campaign begin on Monday in specific districts of the province and will continue till September 18.

According to a press release of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, in the second phase, about 1.29 million children will be administered polio drops.

In this phase of the anti-polio campaign, children will be administered polio drops in seven specific districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Lower, South Waziristan Upper and Deir Upper.

Children will also be administered polio drops in specific areas of Bajaur and Swat districts in the campaign.

8,928 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for this phase of the campaign.

About 11,000 personnel have been deployed for the security of the polio teams.

Recent Stories

China’s economic slowdown deepens in August

China’s economic slowdown deepens in August

12 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day

27 minutes ago
 NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars

27 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan ..

Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai

45 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum por ..

ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ..

Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champio ..

UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title

11 hours ago
 UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in Internat ..

UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..

11 hours ago
 Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan