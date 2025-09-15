Second phase of anti-polio campaign begins in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The second phase of the anti-polio campaign begin on Monday in specific districts of the province and will continue till September 18.

According to a press release of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, in the second phase, about 1.29 million children will be administered polio drops.

In this phase of the anti-polio campaign, children will be administered polio drops in seven specific districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Lower, South Waziristan Upper and Deir Upper.

Children will also be administered polio drops in specific areas of Bajaur and Swat districts in the campaign.

8,928 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for this phase of the campaign.

About 11,000 personnel have been deployed for the security of the polio teams.