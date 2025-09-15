Second Phase Of Anti-polio Campaign Begins In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The second phase of the anti-polio campaign begin on Monday in specific districts of the province and will continue till September 18.
According to a press release of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP, in the second phase, about 1.29 million children will be administered polio drops.
In this phase of the anti-polio campaign, children will be administered polio drops in seven specific districts including Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Lower, South Waziristan Upper and Deir Upper.
Children will also be administered polio drops in specific areas of Bajaur and Swat districts in the campaign.
8,928 teams of trained polio workers have been formed for this phase of the campaign.
About 11,000 personnel have been deployed for the security of the polio teams.
Recent Stories
China’s economic slowdown deepens in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Nicaragua on Independence Day
NASA study reveals possible biosignatures on Mars
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai
ADNOC L&S deploys AI to optimise UAE petroleum ports operations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day
Hamdan Humanitarian Ship arrives in Al Arish under ‘Operation Chivalrous Knigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2025
UAE's Adel Khalid retains European Sailing Champions League title
UAE Federal Supreme Court participates in International Forum on Constitutional ..
Qatari PM: Israeli attack grave escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Second phase of anti-polio campaign begins in KP7 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses grief over Roshan Junejo’s passing17 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds 137 emergency cases in district27 minutes ago
-
PMDC issues rains alert from September 16-1947 minutes ago
-
Unidentified persons injure district administration's employee57 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 137 emergencies in a week57 minutes ago
-
Kashmir-born student secures distinction by doing post graduation in International Business from B ..1 hour ago
-
Uzma Kardar visits flood-hit areas1 hour ago
-
Health Dept teams visit Mardan following report of Diphtheria cases1 hour ago
-
Traffic police launches crackdown against unregistered vehicles, LPG cylinders1 hour ago
-
PMDC issues rains alert for September 16-192 hours ago
-
President Zardari condoles passing of ex-MNA Roshan Din Junejo2 hours ago