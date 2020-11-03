UrduPoint.com
Second Phase Of Anti-polio Drive Starts In Sukkur

Tue 03rd November 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The second phase of seven-day anti-polio campaign have been started in Sukkur on Tuesday.

During the seven-day anti-polio campaign, children under 5 years of age will be vaccinated against polio.

The Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar urged parents, teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of community to come forward and play their role to the success of the anti-polio campaign.

More Stories From Pakistan

