Second Phase Of Bhal Safai To Kick Off From Jan 14

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Second phase of Bhal Safai to kick off from Jan 14

The second phase of silt cleaning of at least 14 channels of Chasma Right Bank Canal would start from Jan 14

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The second phase of silt cleaning of at least 14 channels of Chasma Right Bank Canal would start from Jan 14.

It was said in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman Luk. ADC Ghulam Mustafa, XEN Sabir Hussain and other officials concerned participated in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said all officers including him would visit the site to check smooth working on the drive.

He said the departmental machinery should be immediately arranged for proper cleaning of channels and bed level.

Quality work should be ensured and allied departments must be active.

He said that banks of canals and rivers will also be strengthened with time.

Local administration was put on high alert for the second phase of silt cleaning (Bhal Safai) in the district.

The drive of releasing water to the tail-end section of canals was about to begin.

