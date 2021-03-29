UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Phase Of Derajat Festival To Be Held In Sept Due To Covid-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:55 PM

Second phase of Derajat festival to be held in Sept due to Covid-19

Secretary Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed has said that second phase of Derajat traditional festival would be held in September due to third wave of Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed has said that second phase of Derajat traditional festival would be held in September due to third wave of Covid-19.

Speaking on the last day of the Jeep race, the Tourism secretary said that traditional events in the first phase of the festival would continue, however,events under the second phase of the gala would be held in September with cooperation of people in view of the current wave of corona pandemic which had witnessed a surge.

He said that the provincial government was striving to promote traditional sports in every district of the province and holding such cultural festivals also had a positive impact on the national economy.

Sahibzada Sultan clinched first position after he covered the track in 1:53 minutes, Zain Mahmood second with 1:54 minutes and Asif Fazal Chaudhry ranked third with 1:55 minutes followed by Jaffar Magsi and Nadir Magsi with the timing of 1:56 minutes and 1:57 minutes,respectively.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports September Nadir Magsi Government Jeep Race

Recent Stories

Cleanliness ensures on Shabe-e-Barat

1 minute ago

Tourism industry expo kicks off in Shanghai

1 minute ago

DC announces registration of cases, fine on people ..

1 minute ago

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 4.18 mln: Africa CDC

1 minute ago

Pakistan's Punjab Mulls Full Lockdown in Capital o ..

6 minutes ago

UK's Watchdog to Probe Cabinet Secrecy on Women in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.