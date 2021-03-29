Second phase of Derajat festival to be held in Sept due to Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Secretary Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museums and Youth Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Abid Majeed has said that second phase of Derajat traditional festival would be held in September due to third wave of Covid-19.

Speaking on the last day of the Jeep race, the Tourism secretary said that traditional events in the first phase of the festival would continue, however,events under the second phase of the gala would be held in September with cooperation of people in view of the current wave of corona pandemic which had witnessed a surge.

He said that the provincial government was striving to promote traditional sports in every district of the province and holding such cultural festivals also had a positive impact on the national economy.

Sahibzada Sultan clinched first position after he covered the track in 1:53 minutes, Zain Mahmood second with 1:54 minutes and Asif Fazal Chaudhry ranked third with 1:55 minutes followed by Jaffar Magsi and Nadir Magsi with the timing of 1:56 minutes and 1:57 minutes,respectively.